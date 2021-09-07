Salina, KS

Pets Die in Brookville House Fire

KSAL StaffSeptember 7, 2021

A house fire over Labor Day Weekend has been deemed a complete loss.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that on Saturday around 4:30 p.m., deputies reported to a fire that broke out at a residence at the 100 block of W. Third St. in Brookville.

Robin Nash, a 64-year old woman, was the owner, and the house was destroyed. Melander said it is believed that a person put a pan on the stove in the house, forgot about it and left the residence. The fire started in the kitchen and then took over the whole house.

At least two cats living at the house died, and two dogs are still missing. Nash was unharmed.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

