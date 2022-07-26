Peterson Farm Bros at Tri-Rivers Fair

Ten years ago – Greg, Nathan and Kendal finished up wheat harvest on their family’s farm and then put the finishing touches on a parody video they made for a handful of friends to watch. A week and 5-million views later – they were flying to New York City to talk on “Fox & Friends,” about farming.

Coming up Saturday, August 6, the Peterson Farm Bros will celebrate that 10-year milestone with a free concert in the Great Plains Convention Center at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

“We rarely perform all three of us together, maybe once or twice a year, and it’s usually close to

home,” Greg Peterson said. “We used to do three brother performances when we were still in

college. Then the farm grew to where it relied on one brother being home.”



Peterson, the eldest of the Peterson Farm Bros, hosted a 10 year anniversary celebration on

Saturday, July 1 with a farm tour and free concert at The Heights, a wedding venue on his

property located on Burma Road.



For anyone who may have missed the three brother performance, the Tri-Rivers Fair will be

featuring the three Peterson Farm Bros during a free concert at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 6 in the

Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Center at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

Promoting agriculture with music



“I’m 100 percent using my major and everything I learned in college,” Peterson said. “When I

was in college, I did not think that was going to be the case. I’m literally using everything I

learned in college in my current professional life.”

Peterson, who graduated from Kansas State University in 2013, earned a Bachelors degree in

agriculture communications and journalism, with a minor in music performance. While a junior

at K-State, Peterson presented a project idea to his brothers, Nathan and Kendal, who were

still in high school at Southeast of Saline High School.



“I came up with the Farming and I Grow It parody when I was at a Sonic drive-in with a couple

of friends and I’m Sexy and I Know It came on the radio,” Peterson said. “I took that idea home

and shared it with Nathan and Kendal when they were still in high school.”

Peterson had made a few other videos prior to the music video parody, featuring activity on the

farm and music videos he had recorded.



“I had a few other videos before,” Peterson said. “Just a few simple things. That’s where I

learned to edit and make music videos. I’m kind of the one who does all the behind the scene

work producing, editing and communicating.”

During ag communication classes at K-State, the content was often focused on brainstorming

ways to communicate about the agriculture industry. Peterson’s experience creating simple

videos provided the foundation for the idea to use music and make a music video to

communicate about agriculture.



“I grew up attending Southeast of Saline, and people always knew we were farm kids, and we

were always talking about farming,” Peterson said. “We tried to break some of the stereotypes,

maybe that farming was boring or stereotypical things of what farmers would wear or how they

would look.”

Creating a parody, and developing new lyrics to an already popular tune, dates back to

Southeast of Saline days, also.



“I wrote a parody for English 11 to She’s My Cherry Pie about Henry David Thoreau,” Peterson

said. “I’ve been doing it since I was a little kid. It is something that just comes naturally.”

By June of 2012, Peterson had taken his idea from the Sonic Drive-In, and developed the lyrics

to the parody I’m Farming and I Grow It, a music video promoting agriculture, that was

released on June 25, 2012. The video featured Peterson and his brothers, with their little sister,

Laura, behind the camera.

“It got five million views in a week,” Peterson said. “That was the first time we tried to

communicate anything about agriculture beyond our friends, and it definitely surpassed our

wildest dreams.”



The day the video was released, Peterson went to work in the field, taking his lunch with him.

Nathan and Kendal were eating lunch at home, watching the computer tally the views on

YouTube, where the music video was released.

“They called and said, “Dude, you need to get in here. This video is blowing up,” Peterson said.

“It got up to 20,000 views that next day. We had talked about how many views we would get.

We said maybe we will hit 50,000 in the next few years, that was our benchmark. We hit 50,000

in 48 hours.”



According to Peterson, farming came to a stand still that week, as media requests kept coming

in. Peterson estimates that he did over 20 interviews in one day, with KSN, KWCH and KAKE in

their barn yard all at once, interviewing one brother at a time in different locations on the

property.



“Videos go viral all the time now,” Peterson said. “In 2012, there just wasn’t much video

content out there, and that was kind of what created the media drive. I have no idea how they

got my phone number, because it wasn’t posted anywhere.”

In addition to local, regional and state media, the Peterson Farm Bros were approached by the

national media when I’m Farming and I Grow It went viral.

“We got called by Good Morning America first, and they wanted us to dance on their show with

the original artists,” Peterson said. “We were uncomfortable with that, so we said no. Looking

back, that was a crazy thing to say no.”

Then, Fox and Friends called, and requested a talk show interview.

“They flew us out to New York City and put us up for the night,” Peterson said. “That was an

exciting opportunity.”



As the summer of 2012 wound down, Peterson prepared to return back to K-State to complete

his senior year, while brother, Nathan, anticipated his first year at K-State as a freshman.

“I made a few random videos in the fall, and we made Farmer Style in December over

Christmas break,” Peterson said. “We filmed it in two days, and it wasn’t as finely tuned. We

were just trying to get on the Gangnum Style trend. That trend was to create a parody, or

dance the Gangnum Style dance. Everybody was talking about Gangnum Style for, like, two

months.”



According to Peterson, the Peterson Farm Bros parody video to Gangnum Style, titled Farmer

Style, was one of the top five parodies of Gangnum Style.

“Farmer Style has over 18 million views,” Peterson said. “I’m Farming and I Grow It went viral

because it was the first of its kind, a parody rap song about farming. I lot of people shared it

that are in agriculture. Farmer Style went twice as fast as I’m Farming and I Grow It. It wasn’t

circulated as much in the ag community, so it really bridged the gap into urban audiences.”

Since its release, the I’m Farming and I Grow It parody music video, created by the Peterson

Farm Bros, has cumulated over 12 million views. The Farmer Style parody video has over 18

million views.



“We had so many comments on Farmer Style, where you could tell that people had never seen

information about farming in their life,” Peterson said. “It exposed us to the idea that there are

a lot of people who really don’t know anything about agriculture. We realized there needs to be

some education, beyond just entertainment.”

According to Peterson, the Peterson Farm Bros did not set out to make a bunch of parody

videos and educational videos until Farmer Style went viral.

“When both of them went viral, we saw this was a platform,” Peterson said. “I was still in

school, so I don’t think we really got started posting content until I graduated and I was home

full-time working on the farm. Then, I started making videos a little more consistently.”

According to Peterson, Facebook became the main platform for the Peterson Farm Bros to

share videos, with their Facebook page jumping to 100,000 followers pretty quickly.



“For probably five years, we posted videos to YouTube and shared to Facebook,” Peterson

said. “Then, they quit getting along. Once Facebook got video, we started uploading to both.”

Videos posted on Facebook would go viral, and Peterson would often post pictures of what he

was doing on the farm that day with a caption. Followers would often post comments in the

discussion threads, and Peterson would answer questions about agriculture.

“Ever since, that has been just as much what we are doing as the entertainment – the

education and answering people’s questions,” Peterson said. “A lot of people had questions

just about our farming operation and how it worked, what crops we raised and how we took

care of our cattle. There were a lot of misconceptions too … like ‘I’ve heard farmers do this’ or

“Our food isn’t healthy because of this.’ We spend a lot of time dedicated to answering

people’s questions.”



To leverage time, Peterson came up with a blog system, involving answers to some of the more

frequently asked questions the Peterson Farm Bros received.

“When the questions would come up, I would refer them to the blog,” Peterson said. “That way

we weren’t typing out long comments, multiple times that said the same thing.”

10 years of innovative ag communications



“About every four to six months we do a new parody, because they are such a huge

undertaking,” Peterson said. “Sometimes we want to do a parody to a song, but I can’t come

up with lyrics to the whole thing. That’s where some medleys come in.”

In April of 2013, the Peterson Farm Bros partnered with the Kansas Department of Agriculture

to promote the new From the Land of Kansas trademark program, publishing a YMCA parody

titled From the Land of Kansas. This video was followed by a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air parody,

titled A Fresh Breath of Farm Air, published in June of 2013. The ten year collection of videos

on the Peterson Farm Bros YouTube channel includes 24 parody music videos, some original

songs produced by Peterson and Thomas Cook out of Wichita, Christmas carols family sing

alongs and many educational videos focused on work completed on the farm.



“I will write lyrics in a matter of hours or days,” Peterson said. “I wait for the inspiration to hit,

and then it comes together. I write a lot of parody lyrics sitting in the tractor seat, or sometimes

I will kind of woodshed the lyrics sitting at my desk at home if I really need to get it done.”

Before any filming is done, ideally the Peterson Farm Bros record the audio in Peterson’s

recording studio set up in his home.

“When we are filming, we have that audio playing, and we lips sync to our own voices,”

Peterson said. “You can’t really record outside in the Kansas wind live. That doesn’t really

work. Sometimes, when time is limited, the Peterson Farm Bros just memorize the lyrics, and film

without audio.



“We’ve gone and filmed scenes multiple times where Nathan and Kendal didn’t even know

their audio yet, and I would just tell them the words, and we would film them saying the

words,”Peterson said.

The next step Peterson accomplishes in the process of producing a video for the Peterson

Farm Bros is story boarding, marking out the scenes he expects to include in each video.

“In our early videos, we wouldn’t really story board,” Peterson said. “We would just mess

around until we had filled the video. In our first few videos, our sister was 11 or 12-years-old,

and she would sit behind the tripod and she was the one who filmed our videos.”

The video filming is mainly done on an iPhone, with the I’m Farming and I Grow It video filmed

on an iPod touch.

“That really dates that first video,” Peterson said. “I think I got an iPhone that start of my senior

year of college. Once our sister, Laura, got into high school, we would put the phone on a

tripod and let it go.”



Once the audio is recorded and video is filmed, Peterson uses Garage Band to edit audio and

iMovie to edit video.



“I’d bought a MacBook Prof my freshman year of college,” Peterson said. “I learned by trial

and error, just messing around. By my junior year, I knew pretty much everything I wanted to do

on that software.”



The finished product is then uploaded to Facebook and YouTube. Peterson has dabbled with

TikTok, posting Farm Life videos to TikTok. The posts have received over three million views,

and the Peterson Farm Bros have over 100,000 followers on TikTok.



“TikTok is a totally different language for me,” Peterson said. “That is a young person’s social

media game. I’m doing my best to learn it, but we’ve maybe been a little slow to move over to

TikTok. If you want to be successful at TikTok, you need to be posting everyday and keep that

content relevant. We have enough social media responsibility, we can’t justify that.”

Plus, for the Peterson Farm Bros, YouTube and Facebook are paying the bills.

“We have ads on our videos,” Peterson said. “We get a deal from YouTube and Facebook every

month, split three ways. It’s not like we can quit farming. It is worth the time to create all those

videos. We don’t make money off the parodies, because they are copyrighted, but the vlogs of

what we are doing on the farm, that don’t have music. We make money on those.”



Ten years after I’m Farming and I Grow It, all three Peterson Farm Bros have graduated from

high school and Kansas State University, as has their little sister, Laura. Nathan majored in ag

technology management, and manages anything on the farm that is technology including GPS

and monitors in the equipment helping with precision agriculture practices. Kendal majored in

animal science, focusing on the livestock portion of the diversified farming operation located

outside of Assaria, where the Peterson Farm Bros videos are shot. In addition to farming,

Peterson has coordinated speaking engagements and performances, similar to the concert

scheduled during the Tri-Rivers Fair at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 in the Great Plains Convention

Center at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

“I would say for the last nine years, I’ve been a speaker,” Peterson said. “It’s definitely a hybrid

of speaking and performing. It’s almost always half speaking and half entertaining, with

speaking in between the songs on a certain subject. It’s advocating on agriculture.”

Peterson speaks at between 50-60 events each year, with the most speaking gigs in one year

being 80. Nathan and Kendal average between 30-40 speaking gigs in a year, alternating who

comes so that one brother continues working on the farm.

In addition to earning degrees and finding their role in the family farming operation with their

parents David and Marla Peterson, all three Peterson Farm Bros have gotten married, and each

have at least one daughter … Kendal has two. Little sister Laura got married this year, and

moved to Nebraska.



“All of our kids are under the age of two,” Peterson said. “Things have changed more in the last

two years than at any other time since we started doing videos. We are trying to find a new

balance between farming time, family time, video time and performing time. It’s still trying to

work itself out.”