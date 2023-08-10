Peterson Elected As Chairman of Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission

Brant Peterson of Johnson, Kansas, was elected to serve as the newest chairman of the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission (KGSC) during the annual summer board meeting in Hays.

Peterson is no stranger to the sorghum community. A fifth-generation farmer, Peterson operates Winsome Farms with his family. He has served on the commission board for three years and was recently named as the commission’s representative for the U.S. Grains Council. Peterson also took home top honors in the 2022 National Sorghum Producers Yield Contest.

“It is always exciting to be a part of team sorghum, especially now,” Peterson said. “I look forward to assisting in facilitating new opportunities as sorghum continues to become a trailblazer in research, sustainability, healthy living, and innovation.”

Kansas Grain Sorghum Executive Director, Jesse McCurry, commends former chairman, Kevin Kniebel of White City, Kansas, for his leadership efforts. “I would like to thank Kevin Kniebel for his dedication to our organization throughout the past two years. On behalf of Kansas Grain Sorghum staff and the commission, we are appreciative of all of his contributions. There is no doubt that he has, and will continue to, represent our organization well.”

Kniebel will continue to serve on the board as vice chairman. Kevin Harris, Abilene, Kansas, completes the officer team and will repeat his tenure as secretary and treasurer.

_ _ _

Photo via National Sorghum Producers