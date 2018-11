Peters, Sandbo Highlight All-AVCTL Football Honors

Pat Strathman November 26, 2018

Offensive MVP – Taylon Peters, Salina Central

Defensive MVP – Isaac Keener, Derby

Coach of the Year – Mark Sandbo, Salina Central Quarterback

Caleb Grill, SR, Maize – 1st

Hunter Igo, SR, Derby – 2nd

Colton Davis, SR, Newton – 2nd

Evan Kruse, SR, Campus – HM

Trevor Rhoades, SR, Hutchinson – HM

Jackson Kavanagh, JR, Salina Central – HM Running back

Tre Washington, JR, Derby – 1st

Taylon Peters, SR, Salina Central – 1st

Patrick Graebner, SR, Hutchinson – 2nd

Caden Cox, JR, Maize – 2nd

Kyle Quill, SR, Salina South – HM Wide receiver/running back

Cam Harvey, SR, Campus – 1st

Ben Driver, SR, Salina Central – 1st Wide receiver

Tyler Kahmann, SR, Campus – 1st

Preven Christon, JR, Maize – 1st

Ty Garrett, JR, Salina South – 1st

Davin Simms, SO, Derby – 2nd

Jordon Helm, SR, Maize – 2nd

Josh Edson, JR, Newton – 2nd Tight end

Quinton Hicks, SR, Campus – 1st

Jacob Karsak, JR, Derby – 2nd

Quinton Stewart, JR, Salina Central – 2nd Offensive line

Seth Falley, SR, Campus – 1st

Bryce Atkinson, SR, Derby – 1st

Kevin Washington, JR, Derby – 1st

Nic DeVore, SR, Maize – 1st

Houston Griffitts, JR, Salina Central – 1st

Robbie Adamson, SR, Campus – 2nd

Ronnie Washington, SR, Derby – 2nd

Alex Conn, JR, Derby – 2nd

Tristan Geddes, SR, Hutchinson – 2nd

Elijah Owings, SR, Maize – 2nd

Ethan Entz, SR, Newton – 2nd

Josh Morrow, SR, Salina Central – 2nd

Spencer Einhaus, SR, Salina South – 2nd

Tanner Cross, SR, Derby – HM

Jon Fan, SO, Hutchinson – HM

Jacob Quiggle, SR, Maize – HM

Bret Ashcraft, SR, Newton – HM

Nolan Cox, SR, Salina South – HM Defensive interior line

Tyler Dorsey, JR, Derby – 1st

Kyle Haas, SO, Maize – 1st

Jayden Miller, SR, Salina South – 1st

Mateo Martinez, SR, Campus – 2nd Defensive end

Isaac Keener, SR, Derby – 1st

Noah Stanton, SR, Maize – 1st

Quinton Stewart, JR, Salina Central – 2nd

Isaac Mitchell, SR, Salina South – 2nd

Keaton Robertson, JR, Maize – HM Linebacker

Quinton Hicks, SR, Campus – 1st

Jay Fisher, SR, Derby – 1st

Jackson Syring, SR, Derby – 1st

Carson Shively, SR, Maize – 1st

Cade Lindsey, SR, Derby – 2nd

Matt Seirer, SR, Newton – 2nd

Luke Streit, SR, Salina South – 2nd

Brycen Schroeder, SR, Campus – HM

Jacob Ormsby, SR, Derby – HM

Greg Gibson, SR, Salina Central – HM Defensive back

Cam Harvey, SR, Campus – 1st

Dax Benway, SR, Derby – 1st

Tanner Ohnmeis, SR, Maize – 1st

Ben Driver, SR, Salina Central – 1st

Migc Aiyanyor, SR, Derby – 2nd

Hunter Igo, SR, Derby – 2nd

Michael Coulter, SR, Hutchinson – 2nd

Cameron Grimes, SR, Maize – 2nd

Jose Ledsema, SR, Maize – 2nd

Zach Garcia, SR, Newton – 2nd

Gage Prester, JR, Salina Central – 2nd

AJ Johnson, SO, Salina South – 2nd

Cai Calvert, SR, Salina South – 2nd Punter

Caleb Grill, SR, Maize – 1st

Rico Tate, SO, Campus – 2nd Kicker

Jackson Syring, SR, Derby – 1st

Hunter Clark, SR, Maize – 1st Returner

Ben Driver, SR, Salina Central – 1st

Hunter Igo, SR, Derby – 2nd

Sam Wise, SR, Campus – HM

Camden Jurgensen, JR, Maize – HM

