Salina, KS

Now: 52 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 73 ° | Lo: 48 °

Peters, Mustangs Run Wild on Homecoming Night

Pat StrathmanSeptember 21, 2018

A week ago, Salina Central tailback Taylon Peters terrorized his crosstown rival.

The senior had quite the encore on homecoming night.

Peters ran for over 200 yards and six touchdowns, Central’s defense forced six turnovers, and the Mustangs powered past Hutchinson, 62-20, on Friday at Salina Stadium. Central improved to 3-0 at home, beating Hutch for first time since 2014. The Mustangs also put up 60-plus points for the first time since Oct. 31, 2008, when SC throttled Topeka West 65-21.

Central set the tone on the opening drive, targeting senior Riley Counts three times. The third pass went for six as Counts caught the ball on a wide receiver screen and took it 33 yards to the goal line. On the ensuing kickoff, Hutch bobbled the ball, recovered by SC, but the ‘Stangs were unable to capitalize.

No worries, though, as the Salthawks committed four more turnovers in the half. That allowed Peters to run free, scoring on a pair of one-yard plunges and a 25-yard scamper. Junior quarterback Jackson Kavanagh set two of those three TD rushes up before finally finding the end zone on a 19-yard strike to senior Ben Driver. Hutch scored just before the break on a four-yard sprint by Tayezhan Crough, making the score 35-6 at halftime.

Peters didn’t slow down in the final two frames, scoring on runs of 13, 37 and 58 yards. The sensational senior finished with 256 yards and six touchdowns on 22 carries. Kavanagh ran for 70 on 11 totes. He also was 8-of-10 for 122 yards and two scores. SC had 467 total yards on 48 plays.

Defensively, Driver ended up with 15 tackles while Michael Russell had 13. Greg Gibson settled for six, but was also named 2018 homecoming king.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

HS Sports Digest 9-18

September 19, 2018 2:53 pm

HS FB Coaches Corner – 9/15

September 15, 2018 10:51 am

Streak Busters: Central Takes Down South

September 14, 2018 11:22 pm

HS Sports Digest 9-11

September 12, 2018 8:20 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

Ell-Saline Spoils Sedgwick Homecomi...

Ell-Saline took to the road Friday night for a highly-anticipated matchup with Sedgwick, renewing on...

September 22, 2018 Comments

South Can’t Crack Campus

Sports News

September 22, 2018

Peters, Mustangs Run Wild on Homeco...

Sports News

September 21, 2018

Lions Open District Play With Win

Sports News

September 21, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Foundation Awards August ...
September 21, 2018Comments
Man Ducks Sharp Scissors
September 21, 2018Comments
Arson Suspected in Truck ...
September 21, 2018Comments
Salina Crime Stoppers 9-2...
September 21, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH