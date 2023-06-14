Pet Health Summer Safety Tips

With summer fun comes summer-related hazards for our pets, according to a Kansas State University veterinarian.

“Summer is a time for all to enjoy, and by following these precautions, you and your pet will be able to enjoy it safely and to the fullest,” said Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the Veterinary Health Center in the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Nelson suggests pet owners begin flea, tick and heartworm preventive care now if they haven’t already, before numbers start increasing. Ticks bring many tick-borne illnesses, such as Lyme disease, Ehrlichiosis and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Fleas can cause flea bite anemia, flea allergy dermatitis, plague, tapeworms and Bartonella henslae, which is the cause of cat scratch fever in people. Mosquitoes are behind heartworm disease for both dogs and cats, which is often fatal if left untreated.

Nelson recommends year-round protection against all of these parasites. There are many choices available for both dogs and cats. Many of the heartworm preventives deworm against several intestinal parasites as well, which are also more prevalent during warmer weather.

“Make sure to treat all pets in the household for fleas and ticks, even if they don’t go outdoors, as these pets are often a source of a persistent infestation and a reason for failure to rid them from your environment,” Nelson said. “If you are not sure which product to use, ask your veterinarian for a recommendation.”

In addition to flea, tick and heartworm prevention, Nelson offers the following recommendations so that people and their pets can safely enjoy all the fun that summer offers.

• Remember to reintroduce your dog slowly to exercise if they have been less active over the past months or they may succumb to injury, Nelson said. In addition, look for signs of heat stress, including heavy panting, weakness, thick ropey saliva, dark red gums and collapse.

• Before going to a dog park, make sure dogs are current on recommended vaccinations and review dog park etiquette. Be sure to watch your dog closely when interacting with other dogs so that play does not become too rough.

• Protect your dog’s eyes from injury by not allowing them to stick out their heads when you’re driving. Keep them buckled up or secure in a crate to help avoid injury if there is an accident and to keep them from getting underfoot of the driver. Avoid having them ride in the bed of a truck so they do not jump out or get ejected in the case of an accident.

• Never leave your pet confined to the car when temperatures start to rise, as heat stroke is too often a fatal consequence. Even temperatures in the 80s can lead to fatalities.

• Hot weather also means hot pavement. Dogs can experience severe burns to the pads of their feet when walking on hot cement or asphalt pavements.

• Running on rocky ground or other rough surfaces, such as cement, also can be hard on tender feet that aren’t used to being on these surfaces. The outer pad covering can be worn off, leading to exposure and trauma of the tender surfaces below, Nelson said. She recommends short amounts of time at first on these surfaces until the pads toughen or have your pet wear protective booties. Products can be applied to the pads to help them toughen up.