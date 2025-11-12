Pest Issue Prompts Restaurant’s Temporary Closure

Russell’s Restaurant, located at 649 Westport Blvd. in Salina, has announced a temporary closure this week to address a pest issue.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, the restaurant shared that the decision came after ongoing efforts to resolve the problem with the help of multiple pest control companies.

“As some of you have noticed, we have been dealing with a pest problem the last several weeks,” the post read. “With the age and size of the building, we have decided it’s best to close for a couple of days to fully eliminate the issue.”

The restaurant will remain closed from Tuesday, Nov. 11, through Thursday, Nov. 13, and plans to reopen Friday, Nov. 14, at 7 a.m.

Russell’s thanked customers for their understanding and said they “can’t wait to see you on Friday.”

_ _ _