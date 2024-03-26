Perry Named to CSC Academic All-District Team

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Tylor Perry picked up another accolade on Tuesday morning (March 26) when he was named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team Men’s Basketball Team.

A 5-foot-11, 180-pound guard from Fort Coffee, Okla., Perry now advances to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America honorees will be announced on April 17.

Perry is the first men’s basketball player to earn recognition to the Academic All-District First Team since Austin Budke was selected for the honor in 2017.

The Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection, Perry started all 34 games for K-State this past season, where he averaged a team-best 15.3 points on 35.8 percent (133-of-372) shooting, including 33.5 percent (93-of-278) from 3-point range, and 90.9 percent (160-of-176) from the free throw line to go with 4.4 assists, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals in a Big 12-best 36.4 minutes per game. He has scored in double figures in 24 of 34 games, including a team-best 11 games of 20 or more points.

In his one season as a Wildcat, Perry put together one of the most impressive single-season scoring seasons, as his 93 made 3-point field goals and 90.9 free throw percentage were the fourth-most by a Wildcat. It was the most 3-point makes since Nijel Pack had 95 in 2021-22, while the free throw percentage was the highest since Steve Henson shot 92 percent from the line in 1988-89.

Perry finished his college career with nearly 2,500 points, including 1,562 at the Division I level (North Texas and K-State). He led teams to 128 victories in his career, including 4 20-win seasons, one NJCAA national championship, one NIT and two conference titles.

In addition to his Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors, he was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on March 4. In his career, he was 2023 NIT Most Outstanding Player and the 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year as well as the 2022 C-USA Sixth Man of the Year and a two-time All-C-USA First Team selections.

K-State finished the 2023-24 season with a 19-15 record, including a tie for ninth in the Big 12 with an 8-10 mark, and advanced to the NIT. Among the Wildcats’ 19 victories were 4 over Top 25 teams, including 3 in the Top 10. The team has won 45 games in head coach Jerome Tang’s tenure, including consecutive postseason appearances.

For more information about CSC Academic All-District and Academic All-America Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.

How to follow the ‘Cats: For complete information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.