Perry Named Big 12 Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Tylor Perry was selected as the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday afternoon (March 4) after averaging 27.5 points per game against West Virginia and Cincinnati last week.

Perry averaged 27.5 points on 63.6 percent shooting (14-of-22), including 63.2 percent (12-of-19) from 3-point range, and 93.8 percent (15-of-16) from the free throw line in helping K-State to a 94-90 overtime win over West Virginia at home Feb. 26 and a narrow 74-72 loss at Cincinnati March 2. He also averaged 4.5 assists and 4 rebounds in 40 minutes per game in the 2 contests. It marked Perry’s team-leading ninth and 10th 20-point games of the season, as he has scored 20 or more points in 5 of the last 9 games.

Perry scored his 54 total points on just 22 field goal attempts, tying his season-high for third and fourth time this season with 6 made 3-pointers in each contest.

The senior guard scored a season-high 29 points in the Wildcats’ Division I-record seventh overtime win of the season on just 12 shots, finishing 7-of-12 from the field, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range, to go with a 9-of-10 effort from the free throw line. He also added a game-high tying 6 assists and 4 rebounds in nearly 42 minutes.

Perry continued his strong week with 26 points in a narrow loss at Cincinnati, connecting on 7-of-10 field goals, including 6-of-8 from 3-point range, and 6-of-6 free throws to go along with 3 assists and 4 rebounds in 38 minutes. He scored 11 of his 26 points in a pivotal 18-4 run that nearly helped the Wildcats overcome a double-digit second-half deficit.

The weekly award is the first of the season for Perry and the first of his career. He is the second Wildcat to earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors after junior Arthur Kaluma was selected for the honor on Dec. 11, 2023.

A 5-foot-11, 180-pound guard from Fort Coffee, Okla., Perry is currently averaging a team-best 16 points on 37.1 percent (121-of-326) shooting, including 34.2 percent (83-of-243) from 3-point range, to go with a team-best 4.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.9 minutes per game. He ranks in the top-15 in 7 categories in the Big 12, including first in minutes, second in 3-point field goals/game (2.86) and fifth in scoring (16.0 ppg.)

K-State (17-12, 7-9 Big 12) returns to action on Tuesday night, as the Wildcats start the last week of the regular season with a trip to No. 7/9 Kansas (21-8, 9-7 Big 12) for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The game will tip at 8 p.m., CT on ESPN.

