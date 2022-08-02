Salina, KS

Now: 84 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 107 ° | Lo: 81 °

Perez, Merrifield each homer, Royals beat White Sox 2-1

Jackson SchneiderAugust 2, 2022
TEAMS123456789FINALHITSERRORS
ROYALS000101000260
WHITE SOX0000001001100

Daniel Lynch earned his fourth win of the season on Monday night, tossing 5 1/3 shutout innings and striking out seven Chicago hitters.

Although the Royals were out-hit 10-6, it was two big swings which game them the win. Salvador Perez homered for the second-straight game, this time in the 4th inning off of starter Michael Kopech, who pitched seven innings in the loss for the White Sox. Then, Whit Merrifield hit his sixth home run of the season in the 6th inning, giving KC their second and final run of the night.

Scott Barlow earned a two-inning save for Kansas City, striking out two.

KC is now 41-62 on the season, while Chicago is an even 51-51. First pitch of Tuesday night’s contest in Chicago will be at 7:10 PM, with Brad Keller facing Lucas Giolito. Coverage will begin at 6:30 PM on 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM in the Salina area.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Perez, Merrifield each homer, Royal...

TEAMS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 FINAL HITS ERRORS ROYALS 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 ...

August 2, 2022 Comments

Primary Election Day Tuesday

Top News

August 1, 2022

Part Time Officer Dies

Kansas News

August 1, 2022

New KWU Foundation Board Members

Kansas News

August 1, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Part Time Officer Dies
August 1, 2022Comments
New KWU Foundation Board ...
August 1, 2022Comments
Salina Police Log 8-1-22 ...
August 1, 2022Comments
Prisoner Dies at Lansing
July 31, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra