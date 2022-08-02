Perez, Merrifield each homer, Royals beat White Sox 2-1

TEAMS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 FINAL HITS ERRORS ROYALS 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 6 0 WHITE SOX 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 10 0

Daniel Lynch earned his fourth win of the season on Monday night, tossing 5 1/3 shutout innings and striking out seven Chicago hitters.

Although the Royals were out-hit 10-6, it was two big swings which game them the win. Salvador Perez homered for the second-straight game, this time in the 4th inning off of starter Michael Kopech, who pitched seven innings in the loss for the White Sox. Then, Whit Merrifield hit his sixth home run of the season in the 6th inning, giving KC their second and final run of the night.

Scott Barlow earned a two-inning save for Kansas City, striking out two.

KC is now 41-62 on the season, while Chicago is an even 51-51. First pitch of Tuesday night’s contest in Chicago will be at 7:10 PM, with Brad Keller facing Lucas Giolito. Coverage will begin at 6:30 PM on 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM in the Salina area.