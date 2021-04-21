Salina, KS

Perez comes through again with walk-off

Royals.comApril 21, 2021

KANSAS CITY — When the game is on the line, who else would the Royals want at the plate?

Salvador Perez came through once again in the Royals’ 9-8 walk-off win over the Rays at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night, lining an RBI single down the third-base line with two outs in the ninth.

In a game that seemed to feature all the wonkiness that baseball brings, the Royals turned to speed to help them avoid a series sweep and end a 10-day homestand with a victory. Michael A. Taylor led off the bottom of the ninth with a single, and Jarrod Dyson pinch-ran for him at first base. Dyson promptly stole second, made it to third on Hanser Alberto’s bunt and slid home on Nicky Lopez’s bunt to tie it.

After the Rays intentionally walked Carlos Santana with Lopez on third base, Perez came up to the plate and knocked his sixth career walk-off RBI — and second this homestand.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

