Perez comes through again with walk-off

In a game that seemed to feature all the wonkiness that baseball brings, the Royals turned to speed to help them avoid a series sweep and end a 10-day homestand with a victory. Michael A. Taylor led off the bottom of the ninth with a single, and Jarrod Dyson pinch-ran for him at first base. Dyson promptly stole second, made it to third on Hanser Alberto’s bunt and slid home on Nicky Lopez’s bunt to tie it.