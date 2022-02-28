“People’s Choice” Sculpture to be Unveiled

This year’s SculptureTour Salina People’s Choice Award winner will be announced this week.

The winner will be announced Thursday morning at 11:00 in front of The Hoffman Building (formerly UMB) at the corner of Santa Fe & Iron in Downtown Salina.

“We are so excited to announce the People Choice winner for 2021. This is personally my favorite part of the SculptureTour Salina experience. I love that everyone can vote, express themselves, and be part of the choice!” said Sylvia Rice, STC Committee member and Visit Salina Director at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.

The winners of the Merit Award and Kid’s Choice Award will also be announced at the event.

The permanent location of the sculpture is being finalized but we hope to announce that as well.

Previous People’s Choice Award winners include:

• 2011 – “Watch Dog” by Louise Peterson; On display in Oakdale Park Sculpture Garden

• 2012 – “Sweet Kisses” by Marianne Caroselli; On display in Oakdale Park Sculpture Garden

• 2013 – “Farmer” by Lawrence Starck; soon to be on display at Salina Senior Center

• 2014 – “Next Up” by James Haire; On display at KWU Tennis Courts

• 2015 – “Daughters of Peace” by Benjamin Victor; On display at the City/County Building, 2nd Floor

• 2016 – “Slim” by Dale Lewis, On display at Tony’s Pizza Event Center

• 2017 – “Picasso’s Violin” by Jodie Bliss; On display at The Salina Innovation Foundation

• 2018 – “Patches” by Dale Lewis; On display at The Smoky Hill Museum

• 2019 – “Wheat Harvest” by James Mages; On display at City/County Building

• 2020 – “For the Love of Steel” by Sunny Corbett; On display on N. Santa Fe in front of The Voo

“SculptureTour Salina is entering its 12th year and we are pleased with the artwork that has been chosen to be here on loan for the 2022 exhibit,” stated Mike Hoppock, Committee Chair and City Commissioner. “We invite everyone to come out and help us celebrate UNwrapping those sculptures on Saturday, May 7 at 11am. Jurors’ prizes will be awarded at 1:00pm – all in the 67401 Plaza.

Salina Downtown Inc. has some fun scheduled to follow, with their Spring Sprinkler. They will also continue a 2022 celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Cozy Inn.

About SculptureTour Salina:

Sculpture Tour Salina (STS) is an annual juried competition and exhibition in Salina, Kansas, an extraordinary community boasting cultural organizations and venues of national acclaim. The exhibition is open to all artists creating works suitable for outdoor display.

Approximately 20 sculptures are selected and carefully sited in historic downtown Salina. Sculptures remain installed for one year and the program is marketed to provide both viewing enjoyment to community and visitors as well as a sales opportunity for participating artists. $6,500 in Juror’s Merit

Awards are presented annually and to date, 41 sculptures have been purchased or donated including the eight works purchased by the City of Salina through the People’s Choice Award initiative. Each year, the City designates $15,000 toward purchase of the People’s Choice winner. The sculpture is then installed in a public environment within the community.