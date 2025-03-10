People’s Choice Sculpture to be Established in Sunset Park

The 2024 People’s Choice in the Salina Sculpture Tour program “Going Home” by Sondra Johnson, will be established at the “War Memorial” in Sunset Park.

On Monday at the Salina City Commission Meeting, Commissioners approved the establishment of the sculpture to be in Sunset Park.

Arts Services Coordinator Crystal Hammerschmidt, said this sculpture will bring exposure to neighborhoods that are not as exposed to art in the city. She stated the artwork will be elevated higher than the piece that is in downtown.

According to the sculptor Sondra Johnson, the artwork illustrates the last journey of one of America’s finest sons. “Although the figure carrying the fallen soldier to Heaven is angelic, she is also the symbol of God’s great love and mighty power—power that conquers even death.”

The date for the establishment was not announced.

