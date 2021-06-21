Penumbra Spokesperson Steps Down

June 21, 2021

A key official from a group hoping to redevelop the Century II performing arts center in downtown Wichita is stepping down.

Brian McHughes announced on Saturday that he is resigning from his role as spokesperson with Penumbra International, LLC-Wichita Riverwalk. McHughes noted that he had expected the group’s senior leadership to answer questions about their investment partners and specific action plans.

Penumbra has proposed a one-point-five-billion-dollar plan to redevelop Century II and the surrounding area.

