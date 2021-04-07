‘Pen falters after Junis’ impressive start

A scheduled bullpen game turned into somewhat of a spot start with right-hander Jakob Junis turning in five efficient scoreless innings on just 58 pitches. But Cleveland pounded Hahn in the sixth, with a leadoff single and two fielder’s-choice ground balls to put one on for Ramírez, who just missed a home run on the first pitch Hahn threw but made the second one count, sending it beyond the right-field wall to take the lead.