A COVID vaccination clinic specifically for children is planned in Salina next week.

According to the Saline County Health Department, Salina Family Healthcare Center will be hosting a Pfizer pediatric vaccine event for children 5-11 years of age on Monday, November 8th from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. at their facility at 651 E. Prescott.

If you would like to schedule your child for this event, please call 785.825.7251, extension 416, Medical Scheduling.

There is a limited supply of vaccine for this event.