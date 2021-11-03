Salina, KS

Pediatric Vaccination Clinics Planned in Salina

Todd PittengerNovember 3, 2021

Vaccination clinics for children are being planned in Salina.

Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that Kansas will adopt the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendations for administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), making all Kansans 5 and older eligible for the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.

According to the Saline County Vaccination Collaboration, they are planning pediatric vaccination clinics. Please stay tuned for more information about these local vaccination opportunities.

The organization encourages parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, primary care provider, or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated.

