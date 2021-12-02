Pediatric Vaccination Clinic Next Week

The Saline County Vaccination Collaboration has expanded after-hours access to pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinations and is planning another community event.

The group says next week is the last scheduled community-event for first dose Pediatric Pfizer vaccinations organized through the Saline County Vaccination Collaboration. This is not limited to Saline County children.

Second doses for the initial pediatric vaccination date will be next week on Wednesday, December 8th, from 3:30-7:00 PM at Lakewood Middle School. This date has now been opened up for first dose COVID-19 vaccinations for those 5-11 years old at the same time and location.

Appointments are required. Please call Salina Family Healthcare Center at 785-825-7251 ext. 416 to schedule.

Second doses for those receiving their first dose on 12/8 will be Tuesday 12/28 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Salina Family Healthcare Center, 651 E. Prescott Ave.

When you arrive for your appointment on 12/8, please enter Lakewood Middle School through the North main entrance. Pediatric consent form paperwork is available at vaccinatesalinecountyks.com or during the event. Children will be vaccinated in private rooms, then wait in the library for 15 minutes after vaccination.

If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccinations for your children please visit vaccinatesalinecountyks.com/pediatric-vaccines for an up-to-date list of resources or talk to your child’s pediatrician.