Pediatric Mass Vaccination Clinic This Week

This week the Saline County Vaccination Collaboration is hosting its first COVID-19 vaccination event for children.

According to the organization, the clinic is for kids ages 5 to 11. It will be held Wednesday from 3:30 till 7 at Lakewood Middle School.

What you should know:

Open to all 5-11 year olds in Saline County.

Appointments required. Call 785-825-7251 ext. 416 to schedule.

Pediatric consent form paperwork available at vaccinatesalinecountyks.com or during event.

Enter through the North main entrance.

Children will be vaccinated in private rooms, then will wait in the library for 15 minutes after vaccination.

A similar event to administer the second dose is planned for December 8th.

The pediatric vaccination clinic is hosted by the Saline County Vaccination Collaboration including the Saline County Health Department, Salina Family Healthcare Center, and Salina Regional Health Center.