Pedestrian Struck by Van in Salina

A Salina man was transported to the hospital after being struck by a van over the weekend.

Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News that the 52-year-old man was injured while trying to cross South Broadway Blvd. on foot around 10:15pm Saturday night. Witnesses told officers at the scene the man was walking east – against a red light when he was struck by a northbound minivan near the intersection of S. Broadway and South Street.

Police say the injured man was dressed in a gray shirt and dark gray shorts and the van was traveling at about 35-to 40mph.

The man was in critical condition and taken to Salina Regional Health Center and then onto Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The 48-year-old female driver of the Honda Odyssey is not facing charges at this time but the investigation is ongoing.