Pedestrian Struck At Iron And Ohio

A Salina boy suffers only minor injuries after being hit by a car Monday morning.

The Salina Police Captain Paul Forester tells KSAL news that the accident happened at 7:15 a.m. at the corner of Iron and Ohio. A vehicle was going west on Iron and turned south onto Ohio into a bicyclist traveling east. The 11-year-old Salina resident only suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Salina Regional Health Center.

The driver of the 2002 Lincoln LS is Katie Buchanan, 20, from Salina. The front end of the Lincoln did sustain some front end damage but Buchanan was not injured.

There were no citations issued at the scene.