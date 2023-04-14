Pedestrian Killed on US 54

A Kansas City, Missouri man is dead following yesterday’s pre-dawn pedestrian accident in Kingman County, Kansas.

Troopers say it happened around 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 54, about four miles east of the city of Kingman. The driver of the westbound semi tractor-trailer says he was unable to avoid striking the victim who was later identified as 63-year-old Daniel Guevara.

The man had been walking along the center line of the highway.

Troopers say Guevara was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries are reported. An investigation is ongoing.