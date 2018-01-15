Pedestrian Killed on Interstate Near Salina

A man from Florida was hit and killed while walking on Interstate 70 near Salina late Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Cody J Nordlund from New Port Richey, Florida, was walking on the interstate, headed east in the driving lane. He was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze which was also headed east.

Nordlund died at the scene. The driver of the car, a man from Chapman, was not hurt.

The incident happened at 9:35 Sunday night, 3.4 miles east of Interstate 135 on Interstate70.