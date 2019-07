A pedestrian walking along a highway in northwest Kansas was killed in a hit and run accident late Tuesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Tyler Kuhn of Norton was walking along U.S. 36 Highway in the area of mile marker 119 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle in the east bound lane. Kuhn suffered a fatal injury at the scene.

The incident happened at around 10:00 Tuesday night along U.S. 36 Highway in rural Norton County.