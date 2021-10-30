Salina, KS

Pedestrian Killed by Semi in Hit and Run

Todd PittengerOctober 30, 2021

A pedestrian who was outside her vehicle on a Kansas highway was hit and killed by a tractor trailer truck which fled the scene.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Lori  Maxwell from Gloversville, New York, was stopped in the right lane along Interstate 35 in Franklin County.  She got out of her vehicle and began walking back to a Jeep which was also stopped in the right lane.

A tractor trailer truck  sideswiped the Jeep and struck Maxwell, killing her. The driver of the truck did not stop and fled the scene.

The hit and run happened Friday night at around 8:30 along I 35 southbound at mile marker 193 near Tennessee Road.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

