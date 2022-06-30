Salina, KS

UPDATE: Pedestrian Killed on I-135

Todd PittengerJune 30, 2022

A pedestrian was killed while walking along Interstate 135 near Salina Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:30am, dispatch was notified of a two vehicle non-injury crash with one driver walking south from scene. Shortly afterwards an additional crash involving a pedestrian was reported resulting in a death.

The agency says a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on I 135 when the subject ran out into the interstate and was struck.

The single fatality is not a local resident. He is identified as 25-year-old  David Pierre Jackson from St. Louis, Missouri.

The incident happened on I 135 at 6:45 Thursday morning tree miles south of Salina.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media's express consent.

