Pedestrian Hit on K-State Campus

Todd PittengerNovember 11, 2021

The Kansas State University Police Department is investigating an accident in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and injured.

The agency says it responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on campus east of the intersection at Denison Ave. and Platt Street at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday. One person was transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan and later flown to a Topeka hospital.

An investigation is ongoing and the names of the individuals involved will not be released at this time.

 

