Pedestrian Hit on I-135

A Salina man was transported to the hospital after trying to cross the interstate – on foot in front of a semi truck.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that just after midnight on Thursday, 24-year-old Anthony Shirley was clipped by a southbound semi on I-135 near the McReynolds overpass at mile post #85.

The driver pulled over and contacted authorities, telling them he thought he’d hit someone. Deputies located Shirley in the ditch with serious injuries that were considered non-life threatening.

The man was later transported to a hospital in Wichita for continuing treatment.

Investigators report the man was wearing drab colored clothing and there is no overhead lighting in that section of the interstate.

The semi, operated out of La Crosse, Kansas had minor damage to the front end.

Photo courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office