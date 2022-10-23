Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Driverless Tractor

A Southeast Kansas man was killed when he was hit by a driverless tractor.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck late Saturday morning. The tractor struck both Carlson and the truck.

Carlson was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh, Kansas, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident happened in the area of the 2700 Block of NW Liberty Road, northeast of the Cherokee County community of West Mineral.