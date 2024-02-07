Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle at YMCA Crosswalk.

Police are investigating an accident that involved an 18-year-old pedestrian from Salina who was hit by a vehicle near the YMCA parking lot Monday morning.

According to Srgt. Chad McCary, around 7:22am 66-year-old Orville Mann of Salina was driving a 2018 Jeep Cherrokee and allegedly struck 18-year-old Allison Cole at the crosswalk intersection to the parking lot of the YMCA on YMCA Drive heading northbound.

Cole, still conscious after the accident, suffered a skull fracture and was rushed by EMS to the hospital for treatment. No charges have been issued and the investigation is continuing.