Pedestrian Hit by SUV

A man was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita after being struck by an SUV in downtown Salina Monday evening.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that a 2008 Jeep Patriot driven by 28-year-old Megan Robl was eastbound on East Iron around 9pm when a man dressed in dark clothing tried crossing the street.

He was hit by the vehicle and taken to Salina Regional Health Center for evaluation.

Police say the man, who has not been identified is in his 60’s and is in critical condition in Wichita.

Sergeant Feldman says the accident that occurred near the railroad track in the 300 block of E. Iron remains under investigation.