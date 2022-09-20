Pedestrian Hit by School Bus

A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning when he was hit by a school bus while crossing a street in Clay Center.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a school bus was traveling east on Lincoln Ave approaching Sixth Street. A pedestrian was walking across Lincoln Ave in a crosswalk. The bus driver failed to see the pedestrian in the crosswalk and struck him.

The pedestrian, identified as 69-year-old Harold Mugler of Clay Center suffered fatal injuries.

The accident happened at 6:39 Tuesday morning in Clay Center.