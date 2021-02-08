Pedestrian Hit By Car After Being In An Argument

A pedestrian suffers non-life threatening injuries after he allegedly darted in to E. Magnolia Rd. in front of a vehicle.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that 28-year-old Julius Eaglefeather-Johnson, Salina, was hit by a car in the 700 block of E. Magnolia Rd. at 10:50 a.m. Thursday.

Eaglefeather-Johnson was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation has found that Eaglefeather-Johnson was arguing with a female at a residence at 717 E. Magnolia. He then took off running in to the street, before being struck by a car.

The driver, 32-year-old Christina Weber, Salina, has not been cited in the case. She was driving a 2009 Ford Escape that sustained some minor front end damage.

Eaglefeather-Johnson is cited for intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway, possession of marijuana and possession drug paraphernalia.