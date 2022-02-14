Pedestrian Hit by Car

A pedestrian was fortunate to suffer only minor injuries after being hit by a car in south Salina late Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 KIA Soul was headed west in the 300 block of West Schilling Road when a a pedestrian entered the road. The car struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as 46-year-old Garett Heft of Salina, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries. The driver of the car had no apparent injuries.

The incident happened at 8:32 Sunday night in the 300 Block of Schilling Road in south Salina.