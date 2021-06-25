Pedestrian Hit by Car

A pedestrian was hurt after being hit and thrown up onto the windshield of a car while crossing a busy street.

Police say around 9:00 Thursday morning 74-year-old Willard Bradshaw was walking east across Ohio Street at the corner of Iron and Ohio. Bradshaw was hit by a 2008 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Lexxi Espada from Solomon. The car was headed west on Iron, making a turn onto Ohio to head south.

Bradshaw was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for multiple injuries.

No citations have been issued, but an investigation is still continuing.