Pedestrian Crossing Signal Being Replaced

A pedestrian crossing signal at a crosswalk in east Salina is out of commission while it is being replaced.

According to the city of Salina, the pedestrian crossing signals at the crosswalk on East Crawford Street near Fairdale Road are being replaced.

The pedestrian crossing signals were damaged during the windstorm on December 15th and will need to have both the signal poles and concrete bases replaced before making it operational. Construction has already been scheduled, and staff will continue to work with the contractor during construction.

Officials continue to advise pedestrians to use the crosswalk located at the signalized intersection of East Crawford Street and Marymount Road for their safety until the crosswalk replacement is completed.