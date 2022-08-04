Salina, KS

Now: 97 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 100 ° | Lo: 76 °

Pedal Power at Tri-Rivers

KSAL StaffAugust 4, 2022

Kids are ready to flex their muscles and have some fun at the Tri-Rivers Fair.

Thursday evening’s activity is geared just for kids. The Kids Pedal Tractor Pull, coordinated by M&C Pedal Power, will begin at 6:30 p.m. with registration at 5:45 p.m. outside of the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

The Kids Pedal Tractor Pull will include competition categories for kids ages 4-12, with trophies awarded. This is a qualifying event for the Kansas State Fair.

Photos are courtesy M&C Pedal Power on Facebook

Kids can also get their face painted by face painters setting up shop outside of the Tony’s Pizza Event Center, and a Touch-A-Truck event will take place from 6-9 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot south of Tony’s Pizza Event Center for kids to explore. The Touch-A-Truck event hopes to include a school bus, semi-truck and trailer from Isaacson Truckline, tractor from LandPride, equipment from LDI and other heavy equipment and emergency response
equipment.

The Community Showcase will take place from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 in the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Hall showcasing talent from the local area.

The Tri-Rivers Fair, in cooperation with Salina Cornhole, will host a corn hole tournament, starting at 6 p.m. Friday in the horse practice arena at the heart of the Saline County Expo Center. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. which includes a $40 registration fee. The tournament will be a double elimination tournament with prize money distributed to first, second and third place winners.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Pedal Power at Tri-Rivers

Kids are ready to flex their muscles and have some fun at the Tri-Rivers Fair. Thursday evening's...

August 4, 2022 Comments

Huffsticklers thrilled to be coachi...

Sports News

August 4, 2022

Salina Symphony: Youth Education Pr...

Kansas News

August 4, 2022

Car Bought With Fraudulent ID, Foun...

Kansas News

August 4, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Symphony: Youth Ed...
August 4, 2022Comments
Car Bought With Fraudulen...
August 4, 2022Comments
Tanker Rollover in East S...
August 4, 2022Comments
Pride of the Prairie Open...
August 3, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra