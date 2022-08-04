Pedal Power at Tri-Rivers

Kids are ready to flex their muscles and have some fun at the Tri-Rivers Fair.

Thursday evening’s activity is geared just for kids. The Kids Pedal Tractor Pull, coordinated by M&C Pedal Power, will begin at 6:30 p.m. with registration at 5:45 p.m. outside of the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

The Kids Pedal Tractor Pull will include competition categories for kids ages 4-12, with trophies awarded. This is a qualifying event for the Kansas State Fair.

Photos are courtesy M&C Pedal Power on Facebook

Kids can also get their face painted by face painters setting up shop outside of the Tony’s Pizza Event Center, and a Touch-A-Truck event will take place from 6-9 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot south of Tony’s Pizza Event Center for kids to explore. The Touch-A-Truck event hopes to include a school bus, semi-truck and trailer from Isaacson Truckline, tractor from LandPride, equipment from LDI and other heavy equipment and emergency response

equipment.

The Community Showcase will take place from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 in the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Hall showcasing talent from the local area.

The Tri-Rivers Fair, in cooperation with Salina Cornhole, will host a corn hole tournament, starting at 6 p.m. Friday in the horse practice arena at the heart of the Saline County Expo Center. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. which includes a $40 registration fee. The tournament will be a double elimination tournament with prize money distributed to first, second and third place winners.