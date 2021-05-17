Peck Appointed to City Commission

Salina City Commissioners filled a vacancy on the commission on Monday. Former Salina City Commissioner and Mayor Aaron Peck will fill the remaining term of Commissioner Rod Franz. Franz, who resigned in late April, was injured in a fall in early April and will need time to recover.

Commissioners accepted applications from those interested in filling the position. Deadline to submit an application was May 12th.

They indicated previous experience as a commissioner or an a city board would be preferred, but not necessarily required.

Eleven applications were submitted, including six from former commissioners. Former commissioners submitting an application include:

Kaye Crawford

Randall Hardy

Joe Hay

Norm Jennings

Luci Larson

Aaron Peck

Others applying include:

Doug Alt

Jacqueline Cairo

Peter Earles

Chad Farber

Matthew Newbanks

Prior to the meeting Monday, Crawford indicated that she no longer wished to be considered.

The commission unanimously chose Peck to fill the unexpired term. Peck was the 110th mayor in the history of Salina, serving from April 19th, 2010 to April 18th, 2011

Franz was elected to the city commission in November of 2019. His two-year term is set to expire in January of 2022.

Three of the five commissioners each were initially appointed to their position.