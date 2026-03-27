Peachy Cheeks Collective Celebration

A unique new boutique in Downtown Salina is ready for its grand opening.

Well-wishers gathered Friday afternoon to help celebrate the new locally-owned store specializing in stylish and comfortable apparel for women, babies, and children. Peachy Cheeks Collective even has a little something for dads.

The celebration, a day ahead of the official grand opening, included a ribbon-cutting with the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Bluecoats, snacks, and even a little champagne.

Darion Burgess and her family relocated to Salina in December from Fort Carson, Colorado. Her husband is active military, and his home base is now Fort Riley.

Darion’s Peachy Cheeks selection has been popular online. The next step was to open a brick and mortar store. She tells KSAL News she has been overwhelmed on how the Salina community has been so welcoming.

Peachy Cheeks Collective offers a wide selection of clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, and hats, all selected by Darion. She’s especially excited about a new “mini and me” selection.

Peachy Cheeks Collective is located at 104 S Santa Fe in Downtown Salina. It will be open seven days a week, initially 10 AM – 7 PM.