Payamps, Royals pitchers key twin-bill sweep

Then two of the more underrated pickups by the Royals’ front office this season did their part in the nightcap. Joel Payamps, who was acquired from the Blue Jays for cash on July 21, started Game 2 and needed just eight pitches to get through the first inning. On Payamps’ 33rd and final pitch, with one out in the third inning, Andrés Giménez turned on a hanging slider for a moonshot of a home run into the right-field corner.