Patrol Vehicle Involved in Accident

No injuries are reported after a two-vehicle accident involving a patrol vehicle on Thursday.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 11:30 p.m., the patrol vehicle was stopped at a light at the intersection of Ninth and Crawford. The light turned green, but the vehicle waited for a pedestrian to cross in front.

A 2008 Chevrolet Impala behind it, though, was not aware of the pedestrian and rear-ended the patrol SUV. A 17-year-old male driving the Impala was cited for following too closely.

Both vehicles had minor damage but did not need to be towed.