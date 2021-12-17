Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 32 °

Patrol Vehicle Involved in Accident

KSAL StaffDecember 17, 2021

No injuries are reported after a two-vehicle accident involving a patrol vehicle on Thursday.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 11:30 p.m., the patrol vehicle was stopped at a light at the intersection of Ninth and Crawford. The light turned green, but the vehicle waited for a pedestrian to cross in front.

A 2008 Chevrolet Impala behind it, though, was not aware of the pedestrian and rear-ended the patrol SUV. A 17-year-old male driving the Impala was cited for following too closely.

Both vehicles had minor damage but did not need to be towed.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Patrol Vehicle Involved in Accident

No injuries are reported after a two-vehicle accident involving a patrol vehicle on Thursday. Sal...

December 17, 2021 Comments

KDOT to Replace Road Signs Lost to ...

Kansas News

December 17, 2021

State Army National Guard, Forest S...

Kansas News

December 17, 2021

Steve Wilson selected for induction...

Sports News

December 17, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Patrol Vehicle Involved i...
December 17, 2021Comments
KDOT to Replace Road Sign...
December 17, 2021Comments
State Army National Guard...
December 17, 2021Comments
USD 305 Classes Resume, N...
December 16, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices