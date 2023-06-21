Patrol Urges Caution During Harvest

It’s a busy time for farmers in Kansas, with wheat harvest underway. The Kansas Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to use more caution and patience when traveling around farm trucks, tractors, combines, and other implements.

According to the agency, most farm equipment is not designed to travel at highway speeds and may only travel 15-25 mph. Farm equipment is often wider than the lane of traffic, so extra room should be allowed when sharing the road. Caution should be practiced on all roads, but especially on busy rural roads with unmarked intersections.

“With wheat harvest season soon beginning, you’ll see heavy farm implement and truck traffic moving in and out of Kansas wheat fields and on to Kansas roadways. It’s important to remember that traveling around these vehicles requires extra caution. By taking your time and giving farm and heavy equipment plenty of room on the roadways, you can help ensure that yourself, your loved ones, and our Kansas farmers all make it home safely,” said Captain Candice Breshears, KHP Public Information Officer.

Tips to keep in mind:

Don’t assume the farmer knows you’re there.

Most farmers regularly check for vehicles behind them, however, most of their time must be spent looking ahead to stay on the road and watch for oncoming traffic. Implements are very loud, hindering their ability to hear your vehicle.

Pass with extreme caution.

Don’t pass unless you can see clearly ahead of both your vehicle and the equipment you are passing. If there are curves or hills blocking your view, wait until you can clearly visualize the area you are passing in. You should not pass in a designated “No Passing Zone,” even if you are stuck behind a farm vehicle. Do not pass if you are within 100 feet of any intersection, railroad grade crossing, bridge, elevated structure, or tunnel.

When a farm vehicle pulls to the right side of the road, it does not mean it is turning right or allowing you to pass.

Due to the size of some farm equipment, the farmer must execute wide left turns, so allow it plenty of room and time to turn and be alert to see if there might be a driveway or field they may be turning into.

Be patient.

Don’t assume that a farmer can move aside to let you pass. Shoulders may be soft, wet, or steep, which can cause the farm vehicle to tip, or the shoulder may not support the weight of a heavy farm vehicle. They understand you are being delayed and will move over at the first safe location available.

Think of the slow-moving vehicle emblem as a warning to adjust your speed.

When you see the slow-moving vehicle emblem, immediately slow down. While the emblems are visible from a long distance, it is difficult to judge the speed at which you are closing in on the vehicle, especially at night.

Pay attention.

When you are not focused solely on the road, you increase your chances of a collision, especially if you should come upon a slow-moving farm vehicle.