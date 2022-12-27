Patrol Receives Fuel Donation

A donation is helping to fuel Kansas Highway Patrol vehicles keeping Kansa roads and highways safe.

According to the agency, for the 32nd consecutive year, Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience, previously known as Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association of Kansas (PMCA), graciously donated gasoline to the Kansas Highway Patrol to fuel patrol cars during the holidays. Through the Holiday Highways Safety Program, Fuel True donated vouchers for nearly 35 tanks of fuel for troopers to use as they patrol the highways as the New Year holiday approaches.

Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience is a nonprofit organization for independent petroleum distributors, gasoline retailers and convenience store owners.

“For over 30 years, Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience’s Holiday Highways Safety Program has worked to help motorists in Kansas make it safely to their holiday destinations,” said Kevin Gregg, Associate Executive Director of Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience. “Through their participation in this one-of-a-kind program, fuel distributors and convenience stores are voluntarily partnering with the Kansas Highway Patrol to ensure the safety of their customers, their families, and the many visitors traveling to and through Kansas over the holidays.”

“For over three decades, Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience has graciously donated fuel to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The fuel definitely helps our agency and our efforts to keep Kansas roadways safe,” said Captain Mitch Clark, Commander of the Patrol’s Public and Governmental Affairs section. “As always, we want to thank Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience for their donation and for their continued support. We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”

To find out more about Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience, visit them at https://fueltrue.org/.

Kansas Highway Patrol photo