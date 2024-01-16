Patrol K9 Recovering After Crash

A Kansas Highway Patrol K-9 is recovering in a veterinary ICU after a patrol vehicle he was in was hit by a distracted driver on a slick road.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol K-9 Igor was in patrol car that was hit by a distracted driver along Interstate 70 near the Ellis County Community of Walker on Friday. Igor’s partner Trooper Travis Budke was out of the vehicle when it was hit.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Igor, who had been with the agency for less than a year, remains in the ICU but is slowly recovering. The agency thanked the community for the outpouring of support it has received since the incident.