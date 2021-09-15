Patrick Mahomes Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes compiled the second-biggest comeback of his career on Sunday, and in addition to kicking off the season with a victory, the performance earned him some hardware.

Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after leading the Kansas City Chiefs back from a 12-point deficit to defeat the Cleveland Browns. He threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in the contest, notching his ninth career game in which Mahomes tallied 330+ yards, 3+ touchdowns and zero interceptions. That’s the most such games in the NFL since 2018, and three more than second place.

This marks the sixth time that Mahomes has won “Player of the Week” honors and the fourth consecutive season – which spans his entire tenure as a starting quarterback – that he’s earned the award within the first three weeks of the campaign.

In fact, no player has gotten off to a better start than Mahomes in recent years. He’s led Kansas City to a perfect 11-0 record in the month of September since 2018, throwing for 35 touchdowns and zero interceptions in that span.

Mahomes’ efforts were recognized with AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors following each of his first two games as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback back in 2018, then again in Week 2 of the 2019 season and in Week 3 of last season.