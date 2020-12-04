Patrick Mahomes Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November

Patrick Mahomes has piled up the accolades throughout his brilliant young career, and after a stellar month of November in which he led the NFL in numerous categories while guiding the Kansas City Chiefs to victories in all four games, the reigning Super Bowl MVP can add another award to the shelf.

Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November on Friday after the 25-year-old quarterback threw for 1,598 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception throughout the month. He led the league with 14 passing plays of at least 25 yards in November while completing his throws at the highest clip of any player in the NFL with at least four games played (72.9%).

He averaged 399.5 yards-per-game across those contests, which is the highest mark for any player in a single month in NFL history..

Mahomes compiled those numbers while leading Kansas City to victories over New York, Carolina, Las Vegas and Tampa Bay – the latter two of which required some heroics in crunch time. He guided a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive to take the lead in the closing seconds of the Chiefs’ victory over the Raiders in Week 11, and just last Sunday in Kansas City’s win over the Buccaneers, Mahomes converted three third downs in the final minutes of play to secure the victory.

It’s all helped Mahomes move up the season leaderboards, as he ranks first in passing yards (3,497) and yards-per-game (317.9), second in passer rating (115.5) and third in passing touchdowns (30) for the year.