Patrick Mahomes Featured on Madden NFL 22 Cover

Chiefs.comJune 18, 2021

He may just be three years into his career as a starter, but for already the second time in that brief span, Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to be featured on the cover of Madden.

Mahomes – who was the sole player featured on the cover of Madden 20 – is sharing this year’s cover with Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady. It marks the first time in the history of the video game franchise that a player has been featured twice, as both Mahomes and Brady – who graced the cover of Madden 18 – have now been on the cover multiple times.

“It’s something that you look up to as a kid. You want to be on the cover, and for me, it’s the second time. I didn’t even know you could be on it a second time,” Mahomes said. “To be with a guy like Tom and be able to talk to him and get advice from him during the photo shoot and stuff like that, it’s always a good deal.”

Mahomes put together another stellar season in 2020, throwing for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns while leading Kansas City to a 14-victory campaign and a second-consecutive AFC championship. The Chiefs’ ultimately fell to Brady and the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, prompting Mahomes to mention his plan for a different set of circumstances the next time the two All-Pro quarterbacks get together.

“He’s a great dude and he’s willing to give advice, so it’s cool,” Mahomes said. “Hopefully, next time, we can beat them and they’re not beating me when I’m going to do the shoot with him.”

