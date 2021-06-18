Patrick Mahomes Featured on Madden NFL 22 Cover

He may just be three years into his career as a starter, but for already the second time in that brief span, Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to be featured on the cover of Madden.

Mahomes – who was the sole player featured on the cover of Madden 20 – is sharing this year’s cover with Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady. It marks the first time in the history of the video game franchise that a player has been featured twice, as both Mahomes and Brady – who graced the cover of Madden 18 – have now been on the cover multiple times.

“It’s something that you look up to as a kid. You want to be on the cover, and for me, it’s the second time. I didn’t even know you could be on it a second time,” Mahomes said. “To be with a guy like Tom and be able to talk to him and get advice from him during the photo shoot and stuff like that, it’s always a good deal.”

Mahomes put together another stellar season in 2020, throwing for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns while leading Kansas City to a 14-victory campaign and a second-consecutive AFC championship. The Chiefs’ ultimately fell to Brady and the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, prompting Mahomes to mention his plan for a different set of circumstances the next time the two All-Pro quarterbacks get together.