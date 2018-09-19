Salina, KS

Now: 93 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 74 °

Patrick Mahomes Earns AFC Offensive Player of the Week Honors for Second-Straight Week

Chiefs.comSeptember 19, 2018

It’s safe to say that quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ season is off to a strong start.

The second-year quarterback was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday morning, making it back-to-back weeks that Mahomes has won the award. The Texas Tech product is the first quarterback to open the season with consecutive Player of the Week awards since Tom Brady in 2011.

The 23-year-old Mahomes, who is embarking on his first season as Kansas City’s starting quarterback, completed 23-of-28 passes for 326 yards and six touchdowns in last Sunday’s victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s the youngest player in NFL history to toss six or more touchdowns in a game and just the second to do so in franchise history, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson.

Mahomes leads the NFL in touchdown passes (10) and throws of at least 25 yards (10) while ranking second in passer rating (143.3) and yards per attempt (10.58). His 10 touchdown passes are the most in NFL history through the first two weeks of a season.

And, most importantly, Mahomes’ efforts have led Kansas City to a 2-0 record on the season.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Chiefs Outlast Steelers, 42-37

September 16, 2018 10:43 pm

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 9-12

September 13, 2018 7:23 am

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes Named AFC Offens...

September 12, 2018 9:53 am

Chiefs Defeat Chargers in Season-Opener

September 10, 2018 8:34 am

Latest Stories

Kansas News

OPINION: Our City Government Failed...

Today, Wednesday, September 19, 2018, Salinans woke up immeasurably poorer, although they may not kn...

September 19, 2018 Comments

Patrick Mahomes Earns AFC Offensive...

Sports News

September 19, 2018

HS Sports Digest 9-18

Sports News

September 19, 2018

Skoglund Stellar Again with 6 Shuto...

Sports News

September 19, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

OPINION: Our City Governm...
September 19, 2018Comments
Former KS Senator Endorse...
September 19, 2018Comments
Laptop Stolen From Salina...
September 19, 2018Comments
Kansas National Guard Hel...
September 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH