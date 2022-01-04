Patient Walks Away from Larned State Hospital

Isaac Nathaniel Watts, a 43-year-old white male patient on a court-ordered Care and Treatment Order through Pawnee County, Kan. and a hold order from Grant County, Kan., walked away last night from Larned State Hospital (LSH) and is currently considered absent without leave. Watts, charged with kidnapping and second-degree murder, was being held in the hospital’s crisis stabilization unit (CSU). Watts was seen on video walking out of the CSU at approximately 9 p.m. wearing multiple layers of clothing, including blue jeans and a state-issued jean jacket. Watts’s elopement violates the court-ordered hold, making this a criminal investigation led by the Pawnee County Sheriff’s office in cooperation with the LSH Special Investigator. “I have been in constant contact with the superintendent and leadership team at Larned and am monitoring the progress of the situation each moment,” Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard said. “We are working closely with local law enforcement to ensure Mr. Watts is detained without delay or incident” Watts is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 161 pounds. He has a multiple tattoos, including a cross on his upper right arm, a spider on his abdomen, a “Tiki” figure on his upper left arm, an owl and roses on his left forearm, a bible ad roses on his left upper back and a scorpion on his left calf. The Pawnee County Sheriff was alerted to the situation. The Kansas Highway Patrol has also been notified. LSH and KDADS officials are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s ongoing investigation. New information will be released as it becomes available.