Patient Becomes Suspect

A Salina woman who told police she found a cell phone in the hospital’s parking lot is now the suspect in a theft case.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a woman stopped into police headquarters on Monday morning to report she had found an Apple iPhone X in the parking lot at the Orthopedic Center, 520 South Santa Fe.

An employee at the center told investigators the phone was not misplaced – but stolen by a female patient.

Authorities are set to following up with the woman today.